Electric Adjustable Seats
Front & Rear
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Fine Wood Trim Fineline Anthracite With Highlight Trim Finishers In Pearl Chrome Frameless Doors Smokers Package Front Armrest, Sliding With Storage Compartment Floor Mats In Velour Interior Mirrors With Automatic Anti Dazzle Function Lights Package With Ambient Lighting Storage Compartment Package Leather Dakota Veneto Beige/Oyster Dark Highlight Veneto Beige Or Leather Dakota Cognac/Brown Highlight Cognac
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
BMW Condition Based Service (Intelligent Maintenance System) Launch Control Function Servotronic Steering Assist Park Distance Control (PDC), Front & Rear Brake Energy Regeneration Head Airbags For All 4 Outer Seats With Curtain Head Protection For Rear Passenger Park Distance Control (PDC), Front & Rear Cornering Brake Control (CBC) Runflat Tyres With Reinforced Side Walls Warning Triangle With First Aid Kit BMW ure Advance Includes Tyres, Alloys, Engine ure, Key Lost Assistance And Golf Hole In One With Roadside Assistance 24x7 Intelligent Airbag System
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Decorative Air Breather In Chrome High Gloss BMW Kidney Grille With 11 Slats In Chrome High Gloss Car Key With Pearl Chrome Trim Highlight Front Door Sills Finishers With Inserts In Aluminium With BMW Designation Exclusive Pearl Chrome Trim In The Centre Console Area Exclusive Design Features In High Gloss Chrome At The Front And Rear Side Window Frames In Chrome High Gloss Tailpipe Finisher In Chrome High Gloss Exterior Mirrors With Automatic Anti Dazzle Function On Driver Side, Mirror Heating & Memory Active Rear Spoiler Heat Protection Glazing
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Driver's Seat Only
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
2 Zone