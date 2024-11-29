The Aston Martin Vantage is offered with a V8 engine variant, designed to deliver a balance of performance and refinement. The pricing for the Vantage begins at ₹3.99 crore (ex-showroom, India). With its twin-turbocharged engine and race-inspired dynamics, the V8 model is positioned for enthusiasts who value both power and precision.

Introduction

The Aston Martin Vantage remains a prominent name in the luxury sports car segment, combining high-performance engineering with a distinctive design. The latest iteration launched in August 2024, continues to uphold the brand’s legacy while serving as the official safety and medical car for Formula 1. The Vantage is available in India with a starting price of ₹3.99 crore (ex-showroom), catering to those seeking a high-performance coupe that blends speed, elegance, and advanced technology.

Variants and Pricing

The Aston Martin Vantage is offered with a V8 engine variant, designed to deliver a balance of performance and refinement. The pricing for the Vantage begins at ₹3.99 crore (ex-showroom, India). With its twin-turbocharged engine and race-inspired dynamics, the V8 model is positioned for enthusiasts who value both power and precision.

Aston Martin Vantage Launch

The Aston Martin Vantage was launched in India on August 29, 2024, at ₹3.99 crore (ex-showroom). The latest iteration of the Vantage continues to evolve, maintaining its position as a high-performance sports car while integrating modern advancements in technology and safety. It comes with more power, upgraded tech, and an enhanced design.

Aston Martin Vantage Design and Features

The Aston Martin Vantage features a streamlined design, with an aggressive front grille, aerodynamically sculpted bodylines, and signature LED headlights. The rear of the car includes a large diffuser and wrap-around taillights, reinforcing its motorsport-inspired styling. The availability of forged alloy wheels and customisable exterior paint options further enhance its visual appeal.

Inside, the Vantage is equipped with a driver-focused cockpit that integrates premium materials such as leather, carbon fibre, and aluminium. The cabin layout is designed to balance comfort with a dynamic driving experience, featuring a high-definition infotainment system, a premium sound system, and customisable ambient lighting. The seats are contoured to provide support during high-speed driving while maintaining comfort over longer journeys.

Aston Martin Vantage Engine, Performance, and Specifications

The Aston Martin Vantage is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that now makes delivers 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, compared to the older model's 503 bhp and 685 Nm of torque. This revamped engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds. The Vantage is designed with Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers with an electronic rear differential to enhance handling and driving dynamics.

Aston Martin Vantage Fuel Economy

Despite its high-performance capabilities, the Aston Martin Vantage offers a reasonable fuel economy for a vehicle in its class. Real-world fuel efficiency varies depending on driving conditions, but the vehicle provides a balanced range suitable for both everyday driving and high-speed track use.

Aston Martin Vantage Dimensions and Weight

The Vantage maintains a compact yet aggressive stance, with dimensions optimised for aerodynamics and handling. It features a low centre of gravity and a lightweight aluminium chassis, contributing to its performance and agility on the road.

Safety Features

The Aston Martin Vantage is equipped with multiple safety systems, including advanced airbags, traction control, and stability management. The vehicle incorporates the FIA’s Marshalling System, providing live updates on track conditions. Additionally, the structural integrity of the Vantage is designed to withstand high-speed impacts, ensuring maximum protection for occupants in various driving scenarios.

Competition

The Aston Martin Vantage competes with high-performance sports cars such as the Porsche 911 Turbo, Mercedes-AMG GT, and Ferrari Roma. Each of these rivals offers a unique take on the blend of luxury and performance, but the Vantage distinguishes itself with its combination of British craftsmanship, motorsport heritage, and modern engineering.