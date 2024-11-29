VantagePriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Aston Martin Vantage Front Left Side
ASTON MARTIN Vantage

Launched in Aug 2024

5.0
1 Review
₹3.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vantage Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 3994.0 cc

Vantage: 3982.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 8.43 kmpl

Vantage: 9 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 642.73 bhp

Vantage: 656.0 bhp

Aston Martin Vantage Latest Update

Latest News:

The all-new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster has been unveiled. Will it come to India?
Aston Martin Vantage V8 launched in India at Rs…

Introduction

The Aston Martin Vantage remains a prominent name in the luxury sports car segment, combining high-performance engineering with a distinctive design. The latest iteration launched in August 2024, continues to uphold the brand’s legacy while serving as the official safety and medical car for Formula 1. The Vantage is available in India with a starting price of 3.99 crore (ex-showroom), catering to those seeking a high-performance coupe that blends speed, elegance, and advanced technology.

Variants and Pricing

The Aston Martin Vantage is offered with a V8 engine variant, designed to deliver a balance of performance and refinement. The pricing for the Vantage begins at 3.99 crore (ex-showroom, India). With its twin-turbocharged engine and race-inspired dynamics, the V8 model is positioned for enthusiasts who value both power and precision.

Aston Martin Vantage Launch

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Vantage.
VS
Aston Martin Vantage
McLaren GT
Select a feature you want to compare:
Infotainment System Main Menu
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Right Corner Front View
Aston Martin Vantage Variants
Aston Martin Vantage price starts at ₹ 3.99 Cr .
1 Variant Available
Vantage V8₹3.99 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Seat Upholstery: Leather
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Aston Martin Vantage Images

12 images
Aston Martin Vantage Specifications and Features

Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque800 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage9 kmpl
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed202 kmph
Aston Martin Vantage comparison with similar cars

Aston Martin Vantage
McLaren GT
Ferrari F8 Tributo
Ferrari Roma
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
Maserati MC20
Ferrari Portofino
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
Aston Martin DB12
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
Porsche 911
₹3.99 Cr*
₹3.72 Cr*
₹4.02 Cr*
₹3.76 Cr*
₹4.04 Cr*
₹3.69 Cr*
₹3.5 Cr*
₹3.22 Cr*
₹4.59 Cr*
₹4.61 Cr*
₹1.99 Cr*
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
6
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Power
656 bhp
Power
612 bhp
Power
711 bhp
Power
612 bhp
Power
859 bhp
Power
630 bhp
Power
591 bhp
Power
631 bhp
Power
670 bhp
Power
602 bhp
Power
518 bhp
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
630 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
760 Nm
Torque
565 Nm
Torque
730 Nm
Torque
760 Nm
Torque
600 Nm
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
560 Nm
Torque
465 Nm
Length
4495 mm
Length
4683
Length
4611
Length
4656
Length
4567 mm
Length
4669 mm
Length
4586
Length
4520
Length
4739 mm
Length
4525 mm
Length
4573 mm
Height
1275 mm
Height
3286
Height
1206
Height
1301
Height
1165 mm
Height
1224 mm
Height
1318
Height
1165
Height
1279 mm
Height
1248 mm
Height
1279 mm
Width
1980 mm
Width
2045
Width
1979
Width
1974
Width
1933 mm
Width
2178 mm
Width
1938
Width
2236
Width
1940 mm
Width
1956 mm
Width
1900 mm
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
6.05
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.4
Turning Radius
5.75 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.45 metres
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
420
Boot Space
200
Boot Space
272
Boot Space
150 litres
Boot Space
150 litres
Boot Space
292
Boot Space
150
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
150 litres
Boot Space
132 litres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Popular Aston Martin Cars

View all Aston Martin Cars

Aston Martin Vantage EMI

Select Variant:
V8
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 3.99 Cr*
Select Variant
V8
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹3.99 Cr*
EMI ₹709337.86/ month
Aston Martin Vantage User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Crafted for a Splendid Experience
It is an engineering marvel, elegantly crafted for those who embrace luxury with a powerful presence.By: Indrajeet Ghatak (Nov 29, 2024)
Read Full Review
