YUKIE Shiga
YUKIE Shiga

₹51,115**Ex-showroom price
Shiga Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 31.82 kmph

Shiga: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 75.91 km

Shiga: 57.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.5 hrs

Shiga: 7.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.58 kwh

Shiga: 2.88 kwh

About YUKIE Shiga

YUKIE Shiga Variants
YUKIE Shiga price starts at ₹ 51,115 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹51,115*
25 kmph
60 km/charge
Battery Capacity: 60 V
Low Battery Indicator
YUKIE Shiga Images

YUKIE Shiga Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightYes
Range55-60 km
Charging Time6-8 Hours
YUKIE Shiga comparison with similar bikes

YUKIE Shiga
Lohia Oma Star Li
Raftaar Galaxy
Komaki Xone
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez
Raftaar Electrica
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
Fujiyama Spectra
Fidato Evtech Cutie
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li
Tunwal Mini Lithino
₹51,115*
₹51,750*
₹51,900*
₹35,999*
₹48,000*
₹48,540*
₹53,880*
₹51,528*
₹54,600*
₹54,880*
₹54,990*
Range
60 km
Range
60 km
Range
100 km
Range
150 km
Range
-
Range
100 km
Range
75 km
Range
-
Range
60-70 km
Range
75 km
Range
50-65 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingShiga vs Oma Star LiShiga vs GalaxyShiga vs XoneShiga vs Crayon ZeezShiga vs ElectricaShiga vs eGo LiShiga vs SpectraShiga vs CutieShiga vs Ujaas eSpa LiShiga vs Mini Lithino
Popular YUKIE Bikes

YUKIE Shiga EMI

STD
25 kmph | 60 km/charge
₹ 51,115*
STD
25 kmph | 60 km/charge
₹51,115*
EMI ₹796.69/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
