Category Average: 31.82 kmph
Shiga: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 75.91 km
Shiga: 57.5 km
Category Average: 4.5 hrs
Shiga: 7.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.58 kwh
Shiga: 2.88 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|55-60 km
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hours
YUKIE Shiga
₹51,115*
₹51,750*
₹51,900*
₹35,999*
₹48,000*
₹48,540*
₹53,880*
₹51,528*
₹54,600*
₹54,880*
₹54,990*
Range
60 km
Range
60 km
Range
100 km
Range
150 km
Range
-
Range
100 km
Range
75 km
Range
-
Range
60-70 km
Range
75 km
Range
50-65 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
