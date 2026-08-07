In 2026 Ampere Magnus or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Magnus vs Shiga Comparison