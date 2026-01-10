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SIMPLE ENERGY One Gen 2 Grace White Colour

₹1.7 - 1.78 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3447
4Expert Score
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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One Gen 2 Grace White Colour

Aero Grey
Aero X
Asphalt X
Azure Blue
Brazen Black
Brazen X
Grace White
Light X
Sonic Red
Grace white

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