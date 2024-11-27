Launched in Aug 2023
Category Average: 56.36 kmph
S1 X: 90.0 kmph
Category Average: 97.27 km
S1 X: 144.0 km
Category Average: 4.45 hrs
S1 X: 6.0 hrs
Category Average: 2.17 kwh
S1 X: 2.0 - 3.0 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2-3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|95-193 km
|Max Motor Performance
|2.7 kW
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|5-7 Hours
Ola Electric S1 X
₹69,999*
₹90,000*
₹94,998*
₹94,998*
₹94,733*
₹85,999*
₹83,999*
₹99,918*
₹1.07 Lakhs*
₹74,900*
₹74,500*
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Range
193 km
Range
70-75 km
Range
80 Km
Range
80-85 Km
Range
100 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
140 km
Range
151 km
Range
75 Km
Range
60-70 km
Motor Power
2700 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
3700 W
Motor Power
6000 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Popular Ola Electric Bikes
