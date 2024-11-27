S1 XPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Ola Electric S1 X Front Left View
View all Images

OLA ELECTRIC S1 X

Launched in Aug 2023

4.3
3 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹69,999 - 1.02 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

S1 X Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 56.36 kmph

S1 X: 90.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 97.27 km

S1 X: 144.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.45 hrs

S1 X: 6.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.17 kwh

S1 X: 2.0 - 3.0 kwh

View all S1 X Specs and Features

About Ola Electric S1 X

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with S1 X.
VS
Ola Electric S1 X
Tunwal Storm ZX
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Rear Tyre View
Foot Space View
Tap here to expand
Ola Electric S1 X Variants
Ola Electric S1 X price starts at ₹ 69,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.02 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric ...Read More
4 Variants Available
2kWh₹69,999*
6 kW
85 kmph
95 km
Seat Type: Single
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 2 kWh
View More
Check Offers
3kWh₹87,999*
6 kW
90 kmph
151 km
Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
View More
Check Offers
Plus₹94,999*
6 kW
90 kmph
151 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Roadside Assistance
Geo Fencing
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
View More
Check Offers
4kWh₹1.02 Lakhs*
6 kW
90 kmph
193 km
Clock
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Motor IP Rating: IP67
Reverse Assist
Call/SMS Alerts
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Roadside Assistance
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ola Electric S1 X Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Ola Electric S1 X Images

7 images
View All S1 X Images

Ola Electric S1 X Colours

Ola Electric S1 X is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Funk
Liquid silver
Midnight
Red velocity
Steller
Vogue
White

Ola Electric S1 X Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2-3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range95-193 km
Max Motor Performance2.7 kW
HeadlightLED
Charging Time5-7 Hours
View all S1 X specs and features

Ola Electric S1 X comparison with similar bikes

Ola Electric S1 X
Tunwal Storm ZX
Okaya EV Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2T
Evtric Ride
GT Force Drive Pro
Okaya EV Faast F2F
Fujiyama Ozone
Ola Electric S1 Air
Okaya EV Freedum
Okaya EV ClassIQ
₹69,999*
Check Offers
₹90,000*
Check Offers
₹94,998*
Check Offers
₹94,998*
Check Offers
₹94,733*
Check Offers
₹85,999*
Check Offers
₹83,999*
Check Offers
₹99,918*
Check Offers
₹1.07 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹74,900*
Check Offers
₹74,500*
Check Offers
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Range
193 km
Range
70-75 km
Range
80 Km
Range
80-85 Km
Range
100 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
140 km
Range
151 km
Range
75 Km
Range
60-70 km
Motor Power
2700 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
3700 W
Motor Power
6000 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingS1 X vs Storm ZXS1 X vs Faast F2BS1 X vs Faast F2TS1 X vs RideS1 X vs Drive ProS1 X vs Faast F2FS1 X vs OzoneS1 X vs S1 AirS1 X vs FreedumS1 X vs ClassIQ
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
OLA Experience Centre, Adchini
290-284, 15Th A Cross Rd, Yelahanka Satellite Town, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110017
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Dilshad Garden
#12, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, Delhi 110095
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Gujranwala Town
K-1/6, Main Rajpuri Road, Opposite Sector 5 Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110009
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Najafgarh
D-10, Satguru Ram Singh Road, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase Ii, Mayapuri, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Bhajanpura
Khasra # 429 & 430, Jaitpur Road, Block B, Molar Band Extension, Badarpur, Delhi 110053
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Daryaganj
A-2 Block, 100 Feet Road, Virendar Nagar, Block B, Sant Nagar, Delhi 110002
+91 - 8033113311
See All Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

Popular Ola Electric Bikes

View all Ola Electric Bikes
View all Upcoming Ola Electric Bikes

Ola Electric S1 X EMI

Select Variant:
2kWh
6 kW | 85 kmph | 95 km
₹ 69,999*
Select Variant
2kWh
6 kW | 85 kmph | 95 km
₹69,999*
3kWh
6 kW | 90 kmph | 151 km
₹87,999*
Plus
6 kW | 90 kmph | 151 km
₹94,999*
4kWh
6 kW | 90 kmph | 193 km
₹1.02 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1148.92/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Ola Electric S1 X User Reviews & Ratings

4.33
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
1
Write a Review
Perfect for Daily Use
I like the design. It looks premium from the front. The performance is good, delivering around 75-80 km in eco mode and 55-60 km in normal mode. The service is okay.By: Vishwjeet Narayanan (Nov 27, 2024)
Read Full Review
Well designed and high performance scooter
Ola electric s1x design is excellent compared to any other competitive vehicle in the market it is amazing design that the battery is fitted with the chassis and no one is even close to itBy: Katta Venkata Rao (Sept 18, 2024)
Read Full Review
ECHO SAFE .
Very good looking and very comfortable. It's milage is very good. It is stylish one . It's style is very cool. By: PAVANKUMAR YERRAMSETTY (Jun 15, 2024)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 70000
Cars & BikesNew BikesOla Electric BikesOla Electric S1 X