Maruthisan Racer Right View
View all Images

MARUTHISAN Racer

Launched in May 2023

4.0
1 Review
₹1.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Racer Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 90.45 kmph

Racer: 100.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 131.68 km

Racer: 120.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.27 hrs

Racer: 5.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.72 kwh

Racer: 3.6 kwh

View all Racer Specs and Features

About Maruthisan Racer

Maruthisan Racer Variants
Maruthisan Racer price starts at ₹ 1.93 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
standard₹1.93 Lakhs*
100 kmph
120 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Body Graphics
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Maruthisan Racer Images

5 images
View All Racer Images

Maruthisan Racer Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity3.6 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Range120 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time5-6 Hours
View all Racer specs and features

Maruthisan Racer comparison with similar bikes

Maruthisan Racer
Birla V6
Birla DMS
Rowwet Trono
Matter Aera
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Seeka SBolt
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Hurricane
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
-
Range
120 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
130 km
Range
125 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
201 km
Range
129 km
Range
110 km
Range
80 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5 kW
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Maruthisan Bikes

View all Maruthisan Bikes

Maruthisan Racer EMI

Select Variant:
standard
100 kmph | 120 km
₹ 1.93 Lakhs*
Select Variant
standard
100 kmph | 120 km
₹1.93 Lakhs*
EMI ₹3130.68/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Maruthisan Racer User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Beast With Backbone
Sporty look, great suspension, and perfectly engineered to meet the demands of the current market. The Martinican Race is a well-packaged offering for those who love to go green with a sporty style. It's a beast with a commanding road presence that can outshine even competitors 10 times more expensive. Simply put, it's a machine you'll crave."By: RAJAN GULIANI (Oct 14, 2024)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes
