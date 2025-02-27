Maruthisan Racer

Beast With Backbone

Sporty look, great suspension, and perfectly engineered to meet the demands of the current market. The Martinican Race is a well-packaged offering for those who love to go green with a sporty style. It's a beast with a commanding road presence that can outshine even competitors 10 times more expensive. Simply put, it's a machine you'll crave."

By: RAJAN GULIANI (Oct 14, 2024)