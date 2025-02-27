Launched in May 2023
Category Average: 90.45 kmph
Racer: 100.0 kmph
Category Average: 131.68 km
Racer: 120.0 km
Category Average: 5.27 hrs
Racer: 5.5 hrs
Category Average: 3.72 kwh
Racer: 3.6 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|3.6 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|120 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hours
Maruthisan Racer
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
-
Range
120 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
130 km
Range
125 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
201 km
Range
129 km
Range
110 km
Range
80 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5 kW
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
