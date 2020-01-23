Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Joy e-bike Thunderbolt



The Thunderbolt is one of the two electric sport-bikes from Joy e-bikes stable. It is a fully faired model like it’s sibling, Joy e-bike Skyline.



Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Launch Date:



The Joy e-bike Thunderbolt was introduced to India in April, 2021.



Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price:



The Joy e-bike Thunderbolt comes in only one variant and is priced at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs ex-showroom, Delhi.



Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Design:



The Joy e-bike Thunderbolt looks like a hybrid of Ducati Panigale and Kawasaki Ninja 300 with the headlight assembly similar to the former and rest of the body similar to the latter. Of course, few minor modifications in design has been made on the Thunderbolt. The Thunderbolt maintains a bold and aggressive stance. It is available in an all yellow paint job.



Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Dimension:



The e-bike weighs about 120 kilograms and has a narrow handle making it more manoeuvrable in traffic conditions. The Joy e-bike Thunderbolt gets twin disk brakes in the front and a single disk brake in the rear. The good suspension system features hydraulic fork set in the front and a monoshock in the rear.



Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Features:



As a fully-electric e-bike, the Thunderbolt gets an all-digital instrument cluster and a full-LED lighting system. This e-bike is also equipped with IoT (Internet of Things) sensors to help in tracking the bike. A 10-amp smart charger protects the battery against short-circuit, over-voltage and high temperature while charging.



Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Engine and Performance:



A 5,000 watt BLDC motor on the Thunderbolt is run by a 72V, 72 Ah fixed lithium-ion battery. This e-bike is said to have an effective climb angle of 18 degrees. The Thunderbolt can reach a top speed of 90 kilometers an hour and carry a weight of 150 kilograms including the rider.



Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Mileage:



The company claims that this bike has a running cost of only 40 paise per kilometer. The battery can charge from 0 to 100 percent in 9 hours. It has a total range of 110 kilometers depending on riding patterns.



Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Rivals:



The Joy e-bike Thunderbolt will compete against Ultraviolette F77, Emflux One, Hop Oxo, Orxa Mantis, Cyborg Yoda and Srivaru Motors Prana. Other noteworthy rivals to the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt are Tork T6X, Tork Kratos, One Electric Motorcycles Kridn, Hero Electric AE-47 E-bike, Revolt RV400, EeVe Tesoro, Oben Rorr, Automobile Atum Version 1.0, Komaki Ranger, Komaki M-5, Komaki MX3, Komaki XGT Classic, Odysse Electric Evoqis, Kabira Mobility KM 4000, Kabira Mobility KM 3000, Earth Energy EV Evolve Z, Earth Energy EV Evolve R, Cyborg Bob-e, Tunwal TZ 3.3 and PURE EV eTryst 350.