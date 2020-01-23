HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
View all Images

JOY E-BIKE Thunderbolt

₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
News
Thunderbolt Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 88.18 kmph

Thunderbolt: 90.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 126.36 km

Thunderbolt: 110.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.82 hrs

Thunderbolt: 9.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.55 kwh

Thunderbolt: 5.18 kwh

View all Thunderbolt Specs and Features

About Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt ...Read More
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Variants
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt price starts at ₹ 2.33 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹2.33 Lakhs*
90 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 5.18 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Images

15 images
View All Thunderbolt Images

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Colours

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Blue
Yellow

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range110 km
Charging Time9 Hours
View all Thunderbolt specs and features

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt comparison with similar bikes

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Hurricane
Joy e-bike Beast
Birla DMS
Birla V6
Maruthisan Racer
Birla DMG
Rowwet Trono
Matter Aera
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Seeka SBolt
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹2.42 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹2.37 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Range
110 km
Range
80 km
Range
110 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
120 km
Range
150 km
Range
130 km
Range
125 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingThunderbolt vs HurricaneThunderbolt vs BeastThunderbolt vs DMSThunderbolt vs V6Thunderbolt vs RacerThunderbolt vs DMGThunderbolt vs TronoThunderbolt vs AeraThunderbolt vs EvoqisThunderbolt vs SBolt
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Joy e-bike Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Amar Nath & Company
C-2, Kanti Nagar,Main Road,Delhi 110051
+91 - 9899006462
See All Joy e-bike Dealers in Delhi

Popular Joy e-bike Bikes

View all Joy e-bike Bikes

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt EMI

Select Variant:
STD
90 kmph | 110 km
₹ 2.33 Lakhs*
STD
90 kmph | 110 km
₹2.33 Lakhs*
EMI ₹3747.42/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Under 3 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes
