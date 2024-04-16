HT Auto

Honda XL750 Transalp STD

Honda XL750 Transalp Right View
1/5
Honda XL750 Transalp Front View
2/5
Honda XL750 Transalp Seat View
3/5
Honda XL750 Transalp Wheel View
4/5
Honda XL750 Transalp Windshield View
5/5
11.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda XL750 Transalp Key Specs
Engine755 cc
Power91.7 PS @ 9500r pm
Max Speed180 kmph
View all XL750 Transalp specs and features

XL750 Transalp STD Latest Updates

XL750 Transalp falls under Off Road Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of XL750 Transalp STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 16.9 L
  • Length: 2325 mm
  • Max Power: 91.7 PS @ 9500r pm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam
    • ...Read More

    Honda XL750 Transalp STD Price

    STD
    ₹11.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    755 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,00,000
    Insurance
    11,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,11,000
    EMI@23,880/mo
    Honda XL750 Transalp STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    16.9 L
    Length
    2325 mm
    Ground Clearance
    210 mm
    Wheelbase
    1560 mm
    Kerb Weight
    208 kg
    Height
    1450 mm
    Saddle Height
    850 mm
    Width
    838 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    256 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Speed
    180 kmph
    Max Power
    91.7 PS @ 9500r pm
    Stroke
    63.5 mm
    Max Torque
    75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    755 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam
    Clutch
    Wet multiple, Assisted slipper clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    87 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Gradeability
    27 Degree
    Additional Features
    Self Cancelling Indicators, Emergency Stop Signal, HISS
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    TFT
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Honda XL750 Transalp STD EMI
    EMI21,492 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    9,99,900
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    9,99,900
    Interest Amount
    2,89,605
    Payable Amount
    12,89,505

