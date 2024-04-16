XL750 Transalp falls under Off Road Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of XL750 Transalp STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity ofXL750 Transalp falls under Off Road Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of XL750 Transalp STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 16.9 L litres. It offers many features like USB Charging Port and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 16.9 L
Length: 2325 mm
Max Power: 91.7 PS @ 9500r pm
Engine Type: Liquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam