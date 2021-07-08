The BMW R 1250 GS is available in 1 variant - Pro BS6.

BMW R 1250 GS is priced at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

BMW R 1250 GS Price:

BMW R 1250 GS is priced at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW R 1250 GS?

The BMW R 1250 GS is available in 1 variant - Pro BS6.

What are the BMW R 1250 GS colour options?

BMW R 1250 GS comes in four colour options: Black Strom Metallic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Light White Non Metallic, Metallic Racing Red.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW R 1250 GS?

BMW R 1250 GS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1254.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW R 1250 GS?

BMW R 1250 GS rivals are BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, Suzuki Hayabusa, Ducati Multistrada V2 2025, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, Triumph Tiger 1200.

What is the mileage of BMW R 1250 GS?

BMW R 1250 GS comes with a mileage of 15.0 kmpl (Company claimed).