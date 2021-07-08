R 1250 GSPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
BMW R 1250 GS Front Left View
BMW R 1250 GS

₹20.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R 1250 GS Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1160.0 cc

R 1250 GS: 1254.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.18 kmpl

R 1250 GS: 15.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 143.98 ps

R 1250 GS: 136.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 213.0 kmph

R 1250 GS: 200.0 kmph

BMW R 1250 GS Latest Update

Latest News:

2021 BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles launched in India
Auto recap, May 1: Kia Clavis teased, Mercedes AMG GT 63 launch confirmed and more

BMW R 1250 GS Price:

BMW R 1250 GS is priced at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW R 1250 GS?

The BMW R 1250 GS is available in 1 variant - Pro BS6.

What are the BMW R 1250 GS colour options?

BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW R 1250 GS Variants
BMW R 1250 GS price starts at ₹ 20.55 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
R 1250 GS Pro BS6₹20.55 Lakhs*
1254 cc
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 11.8 Ah
BMW R 1250 GS Images

18 images
BMW R 1250 GS Colours

BMW R 1250 GS is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black strom metallic
Gravity blue metallic
Light white non metallic
Metallic racing red

BMW R 1250 GS Specifications and Features

Max Power136 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque143 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage15.0 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1254.0 cc
Max Speed200 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
BMW R 1250 GS comparison with similar bikes

BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
Suzuki Hayabusa
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Triumph Tiger 1200
Ducati DesertX
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹20.55 Lakhs*
₹22.5 Lakhs*
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹24.64 Lakhs*
₹19.38 Lakhs*
₹18.33 Lakhs*
₹22.5 Lakhs*
₹22.95 Lakhs*
₹15.96 Lakhs*
Power
136 PS
Power
136 PS
Power
192.64 PS
Power
152.2 PS
Power
152 PS
Power
150 PS
Power
111.52 PS
Power
165 PS
Power
145.4 PS
Power
99.2 PS
Torque
143 Nm
Torque
143 Nm
Torque
142 Nm
Torque
127 Nm
Torque
128 Nm
Torque
130 Nm
Torque
92 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
149 Nm
Torque
103 Nm
Engine
1254 cc
Engine
1254 cc
Engine
1340 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1160 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1300 cc
Engine
1082.96 cc
Kerb Weight
249 kg
Kerb Weight
268 kg
Kerb Weight
266 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
258 kg
Kerb Weight
245 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
226 kg
Kerb Weight
269 kg
Kerb Weight
249 kg
Length
2207 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2333 mm
Length
-
Length
2307 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
R 1250 GS vs R 1250 GS Adventure
R 1250 GS vs Hayabusa
R 1250 GS vs Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
R 1250 GS vs Pan America 1250
R 1250 GS vs Tiger 1200
R 1250 GS vs DesertX
R 1250 GS vs S 1000 XR
R 1250 GS vs R 1300 GS Adventure
R 1250 GS vs CRF1100L Africa Twin
BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Lutyens Motorrad
10-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-Iv, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9773985631
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
F 2/10, Pocket F, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7011286738
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
A-21/19, Block A, Nariana Industrial Area Phase-2, Delhi 110028
+91 - 7011286738
Popular BMW Bikes

BMW R 1250 GS EMI

Pro BS6
1254 cc | 136 PS @ 7750 rpm
₹ 20.55 Lakhs*
Pro BS6
1254 cc | 136 PS @ 7750 rpm
₹20.55 Lakhs*
EMI ₹35372.74/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
