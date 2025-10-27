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BMW R 1250 GS vs Ducati Multistrada V2

In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
R 1250 GS vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 gs Multistrada v2
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 20.55 Lakhs₹ 18.88 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl16.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc890 cc
Power136 PS PS115.56 PS

Filters
R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
Pro BS6
₹20.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW R 1250 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L19 L
Length
2207 mm-
Wheelbase
1514 mm1572.5 mm
Height
1430 mm-
Kerb Weight
249 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
850 - 870 mm830 mm
Width
952.5 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
136 PS @ 7750 rpm115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
76 mm61.5 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm92 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1254 cc890 cc
Engine Type
Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer Engine90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operatedHydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm96 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strut45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjFully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadSports,Touring,Urban,Enduro
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control, Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Tyre Pressure Control, Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride, Daytime Riding Light, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, LED Turn IndicatorWheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 11.8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,69,48920,86,508
Ex-Showroom Price
20,55,00018,88,000
RTO
1,64,4001,51,040
Insurance
50,08947,468
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
48,78044,847

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