BMW R 1250 GS on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 23.13 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW R 1250 GS on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 23.13 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW R 1250 GS dealers and showrooms in Lucknow for best offers. BMW R 1250 GS on road price breakup in Lucknow includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW R 1250 GS is mainly compared to Kawasaki Z900 RS which starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Lucknow, MV Agusta Brutale 800 which starts at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs in Lucknow and BMW R NineT Scrambler starting at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs in Lucknow. Variants On-Road Price BMW R 1250 GS Pro BS6 ₹ 23.13 Lakhs