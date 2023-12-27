In 2023 BMW R 1250 GS or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 BMW R 1250 GS or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs 20.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less