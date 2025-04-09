752 SSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersNews
Benelli 752 S
UPCOMING
View all Images

BENELLI 752 S

Exp. Launch in Oct 2025

4.0
1 Opinion
Review & Win ₹2000
₹6 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Opinions
Alert Me When Launched

752 S Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 649.0 cc

752 S: 754.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.14 kmpl

752 S: 20.0 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 200.0 kmph

752 S: 220.0 kmph

Benelli 752 S Latest Update

752 S Launch Date

The Benelli 752 S is expected to launch in Oct 2025.

752 S Launch Price

It is expected to launch with

Read More Read More Icon
Benelli 752 S Variants
Benelli 752 S price is expected to start at ₹ 6 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
752 S STD₹6 Lakhs*
754 cc
ABS: Dual Channel
Clock
Alert Me When Launched

*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

Benelli 752 S Images

2 images
View All 752 S Images

Benelli 752 S Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Mileage20.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine754.0 cc
Max Speed220 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 752 S specs and features

Benelli Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
R , R Superbikes, Arjan Garh
Plot No 541/542 M G Road, Near Arjanghar Metro station Pillar No 184/185,Aya Nagar,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9999537577
See All Benelli Dealers in Delhi

Popular Benelli Bikes

View all Benelli Bikes
View all Upcoming Benelli Bikes

Benelli 752 S User Opinions & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Write an Opinion
Perfect Sports Bike
It's the best in terms of price and power?affordable yet impressive. It offers various features and has the sleek, aggressive look of a racing pantherBy: Rudra Bhadana (Apr 9, 2025)
Read Full Opinion

Explore Other Options

Sports Naked Bikes
Sports Naked Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesBenelli BikesBenelli 752 S