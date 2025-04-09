752 S Launch Date

The Benelli 752 S is expected to launch in Oct 2025.

752 S Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹6 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Benelli 752 S is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 754.0 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

752 S Rivals

Kawasaki Z650, Benelli 502 C, Kawasaki Z500, CFMoto 650GT and Kawasaki Ninja 500 are sought to be the major rivals to Benelli 752 S.