Launched in Dec 2023
Category Average: 29.09 kmph
Reo Li Plus: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 78.18 km
Reo Li Plus: 70.0 km
Category Average: 5.64 hrs
Reo Li Plus: 6.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.7 kwh
Reo Li Plus: 1.34 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|70 km
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
Ampere Reo Li Plus
₹59,900*
₹59,999*
₹59,048*
₹59,640*
₹59,000*
₹53,000*
₹52,000*
₹61,000*
₹54,384*
₹54,575*
₹55,900*
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
6-8 hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6-8 hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-8 hrs.
Charging Time
-
Range
70 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
60-120 km
Range
85 km
Range
60-120 km
Range
-
Range
60-70 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
80-90 km
Range
60-120 km
Range
70 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
94 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
69 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
150 Kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
43 kg
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
