HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reo Li PlusPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Ampere Reo Li Plus
View all Images

AMPERE Reo Li Plus

Launched in Dec 2023

Review & Win ₹2000
₹59,900**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
News
Check Offers

Reo Li Plus Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 29.09 kmph

Reo Li Plus: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 78.18 km

Reo Li Plus: 70.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.64 hrs

Reo Li Plus: 6.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.7 kwh

Reo Li Plus: 1.34 kwh

View all Reo Li Plus Specs and Features
Ampere Reo Li Plus Variants
Ampere Reo Li Plus price starts at ₹ 59,900 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹59,900*
250 W
25 kmph
70 km
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.34 kWh
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ampere Reo Li Plus Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Ampere Reo Li Plus Images

8 images
View All Reo Li Plus Images

Ampere Reo Li Plus Colours

Ampere Reo Li Plus is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Blue
Orange
Red
Yellow

Ampere Reo Li Plus Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.34 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range70 km
Charging Time6 Hours
View all Reo Li Plus specs and features

Ampere Reo Li Plus comparison with similar bikes

Ampere Reo Li Plus
EeVe Wind
Zelio Legender
Hero Electric Flash
Zelio Eeva ZX
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
Stella Automobili SA 2000
Komaki Flora
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
Zelio Eeva
White Carbon Motors O3
₹59,900*
Check Offers
₹59,999*
Check Offers
₹59,048*
Check Offers
₹59,640*
Check Offers
₹59,000*
Check Offers
₹53,000*
Check Offers
₹52,000*
Check Offers
₹61,000*
Check Offers
₹54,384*
Check Offers
₹54,575*
Check Offers
₹55,900*
Check Offers
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
6-8 hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6-8 hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-8 hrs.
Charging Time
-
Range
70 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
60-120 km
Range
85 km
Range
60-120 km
Range
-
Range
60-70 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
80-90 km
Range
60-120 km
Range
70 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
94 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
69 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
150 Kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
43 kg
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingReo Li Plus vs WindReo Li Plus vs LegenderReo Li Plus vs FlashReo Li Plus vs Eeva ZXReo Li Plus vs Crayon EnvyReo Li Plus vs SA 2000Reo Li Plus vs FloraReo Li Plus vs Spectra ProReo Li Plus vs EevaReo Li Plus vs O3
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Ampere Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Jai Shree Shyam Automobiles, Najafgarh
Plot No.-2 Kh.No.10/1. Ground Floor, Delhi 110043
+91 - 9650362176
Singhsons Lohia, Pitampura
20-A, Near Shiva Market,Delhi 110034
+91 - 8368058413
See All Ampere Dealers in Delhi

Popular Ampere Bikes

View all Ampere Bikes

Ampere Reo Li Plus EMI

Select Variant:
STD
250 W | 25 kmph | 70 km
₹ 59,900*
Select Variant
STD
250 W | 25 kmph | 70 km
₹59,900*
EMI ₹987.18/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 60000
Cars & BikesNew BikesAmpere BikesAmpere Reo Li Plus