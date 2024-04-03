HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amo Mobility Jaunty
View all Images

AMO MOBILITY Jaunty

Launched in Apr 2020

₹62,964 - 90,064**Ex-showroom price
Jaunty Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 29.09 kmph

Jaunty: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 85.77 km

Jaunty: 87.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.27 hrs

Jaunty: 6.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.82 kwh

Jaunty: 1.92 kwh

About Amo Mobility Jaunty

Amo Mobility Jaunty Variants
Amo Mobility Jaunty price starts at ₹ 62,964 and goes up to ₹ 90,064 (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
60 V 26 Ah La₹62,964*
25 kmph
75 km
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
60 V 32 Ah Li₹90,064*
25 kmph
100 km
Battery Capacity: 1.92 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Amo Mobility Jaunty Images

14 images
Amo Mobility Jaunty Colours

Amo Mobility Jaunty is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Blue
Grey
Red
Yellow
White

Amo Mobility Jaunty Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.92 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range75-100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time6 Hours
Amo Mobility Jaunty comparison with similar bikes

Amo Mobility Jaunty
Odysse Electric Racer
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
Komaki X2 Vogue
Hero Electric Atria
Flycon Grove
Ampere Magnus EX
₹62,964*
₹76,000*
₹75,499*
₹62,311*
₹77,690*
₹74,629*
₹74,999*
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Range
100 km
Range
70 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
85-90 km
Range
85 km
Range
80-90 Km
Range
121 km
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2100 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Amo Mobility Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Laxmi Electronic Bikes
Kh No. 144/22, Ground Floor,Qutab,Garh Road,New Delhi,North West Delhi,Delhi 110081
+91 - 7827981071
AMO MOBILITY SOLUTIONS
U-505 2 PUSTA NEW USMANPUR NEAR WINE SHOP, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9818525811
Friends Auto
U-505 2 PUSTA NEW USMANPUR NEAR WINE SHOP, Delhi 110031
Pushpak Smart Rides
Sant Nagar Marg, Conductor Colony,Extension Colony,Burari,Delhi 110084
Mohan Motors
Khasra No. 63, 1/2 Main Data Road,Near Indian Oil Petrol Pump,Mitraon,Najafgarh,Delhi 110043
Popular Amo Mobility Bikes

Amo Mobility Jaunty EMI

Select Variant:
60 V 26 Ah La
25 kmph | 75 km
₹ 62,964*
60 V 26 Ah La
25 kmph | 75 km
₹62,964*
60 V 32 Ah Li
25 kmph | 100 km
₹90,064*
EMI ₹1035.72/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
