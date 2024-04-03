Launched in Apr 2020
Category Average: 29.09 kmph
Jaunty: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 85.77 km
Jaunty: 87.5 km
Category Average: 5.27 hrs
Jaunty: 6.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.82 kwh
Jaunty: 1.92 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|75-100 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
Amo Mobility Jaunty
₹62,964*
₹76,000*
₹75,499*
₹62,311*
₹77,690*
₹74,629*
₹74,999*
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Range
100 km
Range
70 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
85-90 km
Range
85 km
Range
80-90 Km
Range
121 km
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2100 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
