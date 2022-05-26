HT Auto
Home How-to How To Drive Cool In Summer Heat? Top 5 Tips

How to drive cool in summer heat? Top 5 tips

A few simple steps can save you from driving the car in a heated cabin during this summer heat.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2022, 02:59 PM
A car cabin gets heated very quickly because of the exposure to the sun and metal surrounding.
A car cabin gets heated very quickly because of the exposure to the sun and metal surrounding.
A car cabin gets heated very quickly because of the exposure to the sun and metal surrounding.
A car cabin gets heated very quickly because of the exposure to the sun and metal surrounding.

India is witnessing an unprecedented heatwave this summer, with the national capital recording 49 degrees celsius temperature. The heat is so immense, that even air conditioning in homes is not always capable to control it properly. People who have to go out and use their cars for commuting, too face similar troubles, when the car AC seems to be not working properly at an optimum level.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: How to fix dashboard lights that won't light)

Here are some tips to follow to drive cool in the summer heat.

Check your car AC and change coolant if required

The first thing you should check is the performance of your car's air conditioning. If it is not performing optimally, try changing the coolant for the AC.

Change engine coolant

Engines usually get overheated quickly in case, there is insufficient coolant in the radiator. In such a situation, smoke can come out from the bonnet. Overheated engine results in overall heat surging inside the cabin as well. It is always best to check the coolant before the summer and top up if required.

Keep windows slightly down when parked

To avoid the car's cabin from being heated, keep the car windows slightly down, which will allow air to pass through the cabin and normalize temperature inside.

Try to park under a shade

It may be difficult to find a shadowy parking spot. Still, if possible, try parking the car under a shade, which will keep temperatures slightly down inside the cabin.

Don't leave kids or animals inside a parked car

Never leave children or animals unattended inside a parked car. Temperatures inside a parked car can rise significantly very quickly.

 

How to drive cool in summer heat
Step 1 :

Check your car AC and change coolant if required

Step 2 :

Change engine coolant

Step 3 :

Keep windows slightly down when parked

Step 4 :

Try to park under a shade

Step 5 :

Don't leave kids or animals inside a parked car

First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 02:50 PM IST
TAGS: car care tips and tricks car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

This futuristic, autonomous pod vehicle is a living room on wheels
This futuristic, autonomous pod vehicle is a living room on wheels
Volkswagen to pay $242 mln to nearly one lakh car owners in UK over dieselgate
Volkswagen to pay $242 mln to nearly one lakh car owners in UK over dieselgate
How to drive cool in summer heat? Top 5 tips
How to drive cool in summer heat? Top 5 tips
Ather 450X now gets optional Tyre Pressure Monitoring System at ₹5,000
Ather 450X now gets optional Tyre Pressure Monitoring System at 5,000
In pics: BMW i4 electric sedan launched with 590 km of range
In pics: BMW i4 electric sedan launched with 590 km of range

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city