In 2026 Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
VXL 150 [2020-2025] vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|10.79 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS