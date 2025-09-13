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HomeCompare BikesScram 411 [2022-2025] vs Roadster

Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] Roadster
BrandRoyal EnfieldYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.06 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc334 cc
Power24.31 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm171 mm
Length
2160 mm-
Wheelbase
1455 mm1440 mm
Height
1165 mm-
Kerb Weight
185 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm795 mm
Width
840 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Range
450 km-
Max Speed
138 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
86 mm65 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi platesAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm TravelTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel TravelDual shocks
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,5932,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,3941,93,565
RTO
17,01215,485
Insurance
20,18711,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2354,750

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
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Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
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The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
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The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
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25 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
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