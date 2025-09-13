In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Roadster
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.23 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|24.31 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS