|Max Power
|14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
|18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|47.2 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi-Disc
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Gear Box
|6-Speed
|6 speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|58 mm
|58.0 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,92,224
|₹1,99,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,70,515
|₹1,74,800
|RTO
|₹13,641
|₹14,274
|Insurance
|₹8,068
|₹10,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,131
|₹4,297