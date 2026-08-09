In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Iqube
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours