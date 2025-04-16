In 2026 GT Force Flying or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Flying Price starts at Rs. 54,338 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Flying has a range of up to 55-65 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Flying vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flying
|Super splendor
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 54,338
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|55-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|-