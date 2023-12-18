In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, 2021 Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS @ 9700 rpm & 150 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The 2021 Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less