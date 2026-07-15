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Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada 1260 Hayabusa
BrandDucatiSuzuki
Price₹ 17.8 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage-17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1340 cc
Power158 PS @ 9500 rpm190 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Multistrada 1260 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L-
Wheelbase
1585 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
232 Kg264 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm-845 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17,Rear :-190/55-R17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1262 cc1340 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
106 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Front Suspension
48 mm Fully Adjustable USD ForksInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Sachs Monoshock Unit. Remote Spring Preload Adjustment. Aluminum Single Sided Swingarm.Link type, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cruise control, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down, Ducati Multimedia System ( DMS),Speed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00018,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00016,90,000
RTO
01,35,200
Insurance
044,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25940,184

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