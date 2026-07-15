In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs Hayabusa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 1260
|Hayabusa
|Brand
|Ducati
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1340 cc
|Power
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm
|190 PS PS