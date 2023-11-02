HT Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle records highest-ever domestic sales in October

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM
Suzuki Motorcycle India has recorded an overall sale of 1,00,507 units last month, registering a growth of 14.4% over same period last year. It also witnessed its highest-ever domestic sales of 84,302 units as well as exported 16,205 units globally. The company expects the momentum to continue during the festive season.

The company currently sells its motorcycles, scooters and a few big bikes in India. The scooter portfolio consists of Avenis, Access 125, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX. Motorcycles include V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF and Gixxer. Big bikes include Katana, Hayabusa and V-Strom 650XT.

Suzuki also rolled out some discounts and benefits for the festive season, valid till October 31. It offered a cashback of up to 5,000, loan up to 100 per cent, no hypothecation on scooters and motorcycles, free riding jacket worth 6,999, and insurance benefits of up to 7,000 with motorcycles.

TAGS: Suzuki Hayabusa

