In 2026 BGauss B8 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
B8 vs RayZR 125 Comparison