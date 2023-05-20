In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|Gixxer sf 250
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160.3 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|17.2 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS