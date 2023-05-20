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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS160 vs Gixxer SF 250

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Gixxer sf 250
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc250 cc
Power17.2 PS PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2017 mm2010 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1345 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg161 kg
Height
1060 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm800 mm
Width
803.5 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
504 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc250 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm76 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
NoYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4952,16,830
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,89,768
RTO
9,61315,181
Insurance
10,71111,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0194,660
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS200
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

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Latest Car & Bike News

The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now gets ABS modes.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new
1 Apr 2025
2025 TVS Ronin, Honda Activa e and QC 1, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel are likely to be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Activa e, Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel and other two wheelers expected to be showcased
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Ethanol-powered Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel showcased in India
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