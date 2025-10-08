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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 220 F vs Gixxer

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 220 f Gixxer
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc155 cc
Power20.4 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
STD
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
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Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Length
2035 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg141 kg
Height
1165 mm1035 mm
Width
750 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Max Speed
135 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Twin Spark FI Engine, Oil Cooled4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
62.4 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
67 mm56 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,8981,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,5821,26,421
RTO
10,84612,913
Insurance
10,97013,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3933,275

Pulsar 220 F Comparison with other bikes

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