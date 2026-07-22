In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Chetak vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Elite
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|8 Hrs.