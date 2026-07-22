In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Benling India Believe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
Chetak vs Believe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Believe
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Benling India
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|70-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.2 Kwh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-