Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Suzuki Katana

In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Displacement
659 cc999 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm-
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper system-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm73.4 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm59 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:112.2 : 1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
24
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07615,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00013,61,000
RTO
1,12,7201,08,880
Insurance
41,35639,197
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44732,435

