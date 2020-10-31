Yamaha Motor India on Saturday announced the availability of its apparels and accessories on e-shopping site Amazon in a bid to take these to a larger audience. The company informed that a wide range of accessories for motorcycles and scooters as well as apparels for riders will now be within reach of buyers who log on to the country's largest online store.

The list of apparels is highlighted by T-shirts, jackets, riding gloves, caps and polo shirts - among others, while accessories like tank pads, bike cover, seat cover, USB mobile charger, engine guard, skid plate, frame slider and scooter guard set have also been made available. Additionally, merchandise such as stickers and key chains are also now available online.

With an emphasis on bolstering its presence on digital platforms, Yamaha states that the objective is to provide the option of an easy buying experience to its customers. "Yamaha will widen its customer reach for attractive riding apparels and accessories by making all of it available online while at the same time, reaching out to the customers who have not yet associated with Yamaha," said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies. "The brand’s endeavor to expand its horizons of sporty and stylish quotient through riding apparels and accessories will help it to fulfil its commitment of creating exciting experiences."