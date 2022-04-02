HT Auto
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon

Yamaha MT15 V2.0 India launch is just around the corner as the select dealerships have started accepting bookings for the new bike.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2022, 02:07 PM
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)

Yamaha MT15 V2.0 India launch is just around the corner as select dealerships have started accepting bookings for the new bike at a token amount ranging from 5,000 to 10,000. The previously sold MT15 V1 has remained discontinued since quite sometime now as it makes way for the upcoming new-generation model which is likely to host several new updates. While the launch timeline still remains a mystery, dealer sources add that the pricing for the new bike is likely to be rolled out later this month. 

As far as the updates are concerned, the motorcycle is likely to receive a new paint scheme for a refreshed look. Other than this, Yamaha could also update suspension kit on the motorcycle. The previously found telescopic fork could be replaced with golden fork, while the rear suspension could remain unchanged. 

(Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R25 updated with new stealthy colour options for 2022)

Apart from an updated suspension kit, the motorcycle could also feature a quick-shifter and traction control like its faired sibling, the YZF-R15 V4. In addition, the company could also tweak the exterior design of the motorcycle minutely for added appeal. 

Its powertrain is likely to remain unchanged with the latest update. It will continue to source power from the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine also found on the YZF-R15. This engine comes with VVA technology and features a 6-speed gearbox. This pushes out 18.1 bhp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. Similar output is expected in its new iteration as well. 

As far as the pricing goes, the updated MT15 V2 could cost a premium over the outgoing model which was previously priced at 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2022, 01:55 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha Motor India Yamaha MT15 Yamaha MT15 V2 MT 15 V2.0 Yamaha MT15 version 2
