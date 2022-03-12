HT Auto
Yamaha Motor India to organise special track day for customers on this date

The latest track day will be under Yamaha's The Call of the Blue campaign. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Mar 2022, 10:51 PM
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 during media testing on MMRT.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 during media testing on MMRT.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 during media testing on MMRT.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 during media testing on MMRT.

Yamaha Motor India has announced that it will be organising a special track day for its customers tomorrow (March 13th). Registrations for the track day have already concluded, and owners of YZF-R3, R15, MT15, FZ as well as Aerox will be joining this event which will take place on MMRT (Madaras Motor Race Track).

A total of 280 riders will be part of the event tomorrow which will be part of the company's ‘The call of the Blue’ campaign.

Brands like KTM, Royal Enfield and TVS have been quite active in organising customer engagement events in India and now it appears like Yamaha is also following the lead and looking forward to hosting such events. The company might also announce a similar engagement event for North Indian customers as well, however, no details are officially confirmed at the moment.

Yamaha has a range of products which include scooters as well as motorcycles. Only a few months back it announced the launch of YZF-R15 v4 in India along with the Aerox 155 performance scooter. While the company also previously sold its YZF-R3 in the country but the bike was taken off the shelves due to stringest emission norms which kicked in April 2020. However, the company hasn't yet reintroduced the motorcycle yet in the country.

Meanwhile, the company has informed that its Aerox 155 MotoGP edition has been sold out in the Indian market. And since it was a limited edition scooter, chances are that it may not be re-launched in the country anytime soon. (More details here)

 

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2022, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha Motor India Yamaha R15 Yamaha R15 V4 Yamaha R15 sports bike
