Yamaha Motor India on Thursday announced that it is extending benefits related to service and warranty on its products in the view of the Covid-19's second wave.

The company said that its customers may struggle to avail warranty benefits or service their vehicles on time given the restriction on movements in several states of the country in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Under its 'Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care' approach, the company has decided to extend the service and warranty period on its two-wheelers till 30th June 2021.

Yamaha India announced the extension of the following services:

● Free service: Services expiring during the lockdown, will be extended till June 30th, 2021.

● Normal warranty: Normal warranty expiring during the lockdown, will be extended till June 30th, 2021.

● Extended warranty: Expiring during the lockdown, will be extended till June 30th, 2021.

● Annual maintenance contract: Expiring during the lockdown, will be extended till June 30th, 2021.

The company announced that it has also notified its dealerships that the benefits (as mentioned above) will be passed on to the customers without any additional charges.

Meanwhile, Yamaha has decided to close its two plants - Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu - for about two weeks to protect the employees from the second wave of Covid-19. It announced that both the plants will remain shut from May 15 to May 31. (More details here)







