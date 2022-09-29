Watch: Motorcyclist runs into car door, rammed by truck in a horrifying accident

In a horrifying accident in Bengaluru, a motorcyclist was hit by a truck after running into an open car door. The man and the pillion rider's conditions are unknown, but they were severely injured for sure, as the video suggests The video was shared by Bengaluru Traffic Police on Thursday showing two people on a two-wheeler crashing after it ran into an open car door and then were rammed by a truck.

The video shows that the motorcyclist and the pillion rider were on the road and passing a parked car. The driver of the car did not check the traffic to see the motorcycle coming when he opened the car door. The motorcycle hits the door, and the two riders on it fall to the road, where a truck from the opposite direction rammed into them.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police shared the video urging people in cars to be careful while opening the doors. The police said that the drivers and other car occupants should ensure that they look both ways before opening the car doors. A careless act could result in such a horrific accident.

Kala Krishna Swamy, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Please be aware when you are opening the doors of your vehicle and avoid fatal mishaps."

Since then, the video has gone viral and shared widely online. Several others too have urged people to be careful on the road, for themselves and for others as well. Former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao wrote, "In (the) absence of quality road engineering and mistakes of others and systems follies and failures, we just have to save our life… careful, careful and careful all the time… till you run out of luck."

