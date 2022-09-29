HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Watch: Motorcyclist Runs Into Car Door, Rammed By Truck In A Horrifying Accident

Watch: Motorcyclist runs into car door, rammed by truck in a horrifying accident

The conditions of the motorcyclist and the pillion rider are unknown.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2022, 13:14 PM
Screenshot from the video. (Image: Twitter/@DCPTrEastBCP)
Screenshot from the video. (Image: Twitter/@DCPTrEastBCP)
Screenshot from the video. (Image: Twitter/@DCPTrEastBCP)
Screenshot from the video. (Image: Twitter/@DCPTrEastBCP)

In a horrifying accident in Bengaluru, a motorcyclist was hit by a truck after running into an open car door. The man and the pillion rider's conditions are unknown, but they were severely injured for sure, as the video suggests The video was shared by Bengaluru Traffic Police on Thursday showing two people on a two-wheeler crashing after it ran into an open car door and then were rammed by a truck.

(Watch: Tractor breaks into half after collision with Mercedes-Benz)

The video shows that the motorcyclist and the pillion rider were on the road and passing a parked car. The driver of the car did not check the traffic to see the motorcycle coming when he opened the car door. The motorcycle hits the door, and the two riders on it fall to the road, where a truck from the opposite direction rammed into them.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Indian Vintage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Vintage
₹21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Ninja H2 Sx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kawasaki Ninja H2 Sx
₹21.8 - 28.19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Z H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z H2
998 cc
₹21.9 - 33.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw R 1250 Rt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 1250 Rt
1254 cc
₹22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Bengaluru Traffic Police shared the video urging people in cars to be careful while opening the doors. The police said that the drivers and other car occupants should ensure that they look both ways before opening the car doors. A careless act could result in such a horrific accident.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Kala Krishna Swamy, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Please be aware when you are opening the doors of your vehicle and avoid fatal mishaps."

Since then, the video has gone viral and shared widely online. Several others too have urged people to be careful on the road, for themselves and for others as well. Former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao wrote, "In (the) absence of quality road engineering and mistakes of others and systems follies and failures, we just have to save our life… careful, careful and careful all the time… till you run out of luck."

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 13:14 PM IST
TAGS: road accident motorcycle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
The preliminary work for the automaker's most advanced factory started in March, preparing a sizable chunk of land for the massive construction project.
Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Auto suppliers feel the green squeeze as carmakers get clean
Auto suppliers feel the green squeeze as carmakers get clean
GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
Six airbag mandate delayed by a year, to be enforced from October 2023
Six airbag mandate delayed by a year, to be enforced from October 2023
Why are drivers in San Francisco mad at Cruise AVs?
Why are drivers in San Francisco mad at Cruise AVs?
BMW's most powerful sedan in India gets a special makeover. Here's what is new
BMW's most powerful sedan in India gets a special makeover. Here's what is new

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city