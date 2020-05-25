Want to work for Norton Motorcycles? This might be a golden chance

TVS Motor company announced the acquisition of Norton Motorcycles UK in the month of April in an all-cash deal of GBP16 million.

Now under the leadership of TVS, Norton Motorcycles is working on immediate expansion plans as the brand has listed various opportunities in the 'careers' section of its official website. The company has also launched a social media campaign with 'We are hiring' tag line.

The current new opportunities listed are in the management and engineering department and the company looks ready to kick-start full-scale production of its motorcycles once again.

As per the official data, the company's last headcount (when TVS acquired Norton) of 55 members is expected to increase by 25%. Once the first phase is done and production is up back online, the company will also expand its workforce across sales, marketing and service teams, and is expected to roll out more job vacancies in the future.





While the entire global auto industry is crippling under the Covid-19 challenges, Norton Motorcycles under the leadership of TVS is planning on scaling-up its operations and hiring new workforce. This, of course, is a positive sign.

As far as TVS Motor Company is concerned, it will prioritize on meeting the current pending orders of the customers who are waiting for the new deliveries. Also, it is quite a possibility that TVS may be planning to relocate Norton's head office to a new location and work on its business expansion plans across new global markets.

For the uninitiated, Norton's current bike line-up comprises products like V4 RR, Dominator, Commando 961 Cafe Racer MKII, Commando 961 Sport MKII and more. Expect this line-up to grow in the future and as far as the Indian market is concerned, there are no confirmed plans if these products will go on-sale in India anytime soon.