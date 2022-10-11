Vida V1 Pro vs V1 Plus: Should you spend the extra money?

The only major difference between the two scooters is of the riding range, price, battery size and charging times.

Hero Electric is the latest manufacturer to enter the two-wheeler electric mobility. They launched a new sub-brand for electric scooters, it is called Vida and there are two electric scooters that were recently launched under the new brand. There is V1 Pro and V1 Plus. The V1 Pro sits above the V1 Plus in the line-up. Here's a comparison between both the variants of the scooters.

Which has a larger battery pack, Vida V1 Pro or V1 Plus?

The V1 Plus is the entry-level scooter in Vida's line-up right now. It has a battery pack of 3.44 kWh whereas the V1 Pro has a battery pack of 3.94 kWh.

Which will charge faster, Vida V1 Plus or V1 Pro?

Charging times depend on the size of the battery. As expected, it is the V1 Plus that charge faster. It will charge from 0 per cent to 80 per cent in 5 hours and 15 minutes whereas the Pro will take 5 hours and 55 minutes.

Which scooter has more riding range, Vida V1 Plus or V1 Pro?

The riding range of the Vida V1 Pro is 165 km and for the V1 Plus, the riding range is 143 km. It is important to note that these figures are claimed by IDC so the real-world figures will be lower.

Which scooter delivers more performance, Vida V1 Pro or V1 Plus?

Both the electric scooters come with a 6 kW electric motor but produce a continuous output of 3.9 kW. The Pro is faster to hit 40 kmph as it has an acceleration time of 3.2 seconds whereas the Plus takes 3.4 seconds. Having said that, both scooters have a top speed of 80 kmph.

Which scooter is more affordable, Vida V1 Pro or V1 Plus?

The V1 Pro costs ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the V1 Plus is priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). So, if a person needs the extra riding range then he should definitely upgrade to Vida V1 Pro.

