HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Vida, Hero Motocorp's Ev Arm, To Delay Launch Of Its First Electric Scooter

Vida, Hero MotoCorp's EV arm, to delay launch of its first electric scooter

Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle wing Vida had earlier announced that it would introduce its first electric scooter in July this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 01:45 PM
Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO at Hero MotoCorp, standing next to Vida branding which represents the group's new electric vehicle business.
Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO at Hero MotoCorp, standing next to Vida branding which represents the group's new electric vehicle business.
Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO at Hero MotoCorp, standing next to Vida branding which represents the group's new electric vehicle business.
Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO at Hero MotoCorp, standing next to Vida branding which represents the group's new electric vehicle business.

Vida will delay the unveiling of its first electric scooter for India. The electric vehicle arm of India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has said that the debut of its first EV product for the market, which was earlier scheduled to happen next month, now stands delayed further. In March this year, Hero MotoCorp had announced the arrival of the new EV brand Vida. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO at Hero MotoCorp, had earlier teased the upcoming electric scooter last year in August as part of Hero's 10th-anniversary celebrations.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Destini 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Destini 125
124.6 cc
₹66,700 - 78,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Xpulse 200t (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200t
199.6 cc
₹94,000 - 1.18 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716 - 84,200 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero Hf Deluxe
97.2 cc
₹47,385 - 63,425 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Pleasure Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Pleasure Plus
110.9 cc
₹58,900 - 69,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director at Hero MotoCorp, explained the reason behind the delay of the launch of Vida's first electric scooter in India. He said, “The ongoing geopolitical situation has resulted in enormous supply chain issues and shortage of various components, including semiconductors." The challenge is common across the auto industry everywhere as vehicle manufacturers continue to struggle with supply chain, chip crisis as well as slowdown in countries like India.

Kasbekar also gave a clearer idea about when to expect Vida's upcoming EV for India. He said, "Keeping customers as the top-most priority, we, therefore, feel it would be prudent to unveil the first EV product around the upcoming festive period instead of July as earlier announced."

The new electric scooter will compete with rivals such as TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 among others. The two-wheeler manufacturer will roll out its EVs from the Chitoor manufacturing facility located in Andhra Pradesh. Hero will also most likely price the scooter aggressively to match up with its rivals. Expect the scooter to come under one lakh, which could give others like Ola Electric or Ather Energy a run for their money.

Hero MotoCorp had earlier signed an agreement with Taiwanese company Gogoro for battery swapping technology. The company also plans to launch a wide range of premium products. Among them, the company is reportedly working on a battery-powered motorcycle as well.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 01:45 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Vida Hero Hero MotoCorp Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales touch 71,526 units in May
Suzuki Motorcycle India sales touch 71,526 units in May
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo looks like a moving colour palette
Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo looks like a moving colour palette
After EV6, Kia to launch ‘India-centric EV’ by 2025
After EV6, Kia to launch ‘India-centric EV’ by 2025
Vida, Hero MotoCorp's EV arm, to delay launch of its first electric scooter
Vida, Hero MotoCorp's EV arm, to delay launch of its first electric scooter

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city