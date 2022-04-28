TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant likely to launch soon, gets teased

The launch of the new TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant is likely to take place soon in India.

TVS Motor Company is gearing up for the launch announcement of a new variant of its popular Ntorq 125 sporty scooter. While the name of the upcoming trim hasn't been confirmed yet, the new teaser image suggests it could be called the Ntorq 125 XT.

The new Ntorq variant could come out as an even more kitted-up model against the existing scooter, hence the focus on ‘XT’. It could boast some added technology, LED lighting and new riding modes, making it even better equipped. However, expect no change in its powertrain which will remain the same 125 cc, single-cylinder engine.

Also, the scooter will carry forward the same suspension and braking kit as the existing model. As far as pricing goes, the scooter may be listed higher than the existing ‘XP’ trim that retails at ₹89,211, ex-showroom (ex-showroom). The launch of the new model is likely to take place within the next few weeks.

It will continue to rival the likes of other sporty scooters in the segment including the Suzuki Avenis 125, Honda Dio and Aprilia SR125.

Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company has recently rolled out some notable developments in the market. The Hosur-based automaker announced an additional 100 million dollar investment in Norton and also informed its new partnership with Petronas for the Factory Racing team. It has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a common aim to boost commercial mobility ecosystem in India. (More details here)

