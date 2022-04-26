HT Auto
Home Auto News Tvs Motor Company And Petronas Join Hands To Form 'petronas Tvs Racing Team'

TVS Motor Company and Petronas join hands to form 'Petronas TVS Racing Team'

TVS said that it is excited to have partnered with Petronas and believes that the new partnership will help further strengthen its racing image in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2022, 12:20 PM
TVS Racing first came into existence back in 1982 and has been actively contributing in building the motosports culture in the country.
TVS Racing first came into existence back in 1982 and has been actively contributing in building the motosports culture in the country.
TVS Racing first came into existence back in 1982 and has been actively contributing in building the motosports culture in the country.
TVS Racing first came into existence back in 1982 and has been actively contributing in building the motosports culture in the country.

TVS Motor Company has recently announced its partnership agreement with Petronas. The latter is now set to become the title partner of TVS Racing, India’s first factory racing team. The new venture has resulted in the rebranding of the racing team to Petronas TVS Racing Team. In addition to this, the racing bikes will also don a new livery starting from this season. The Hosur-based two-wheeler giant also informed that Petronas will now be responsible for delivering its high-performance engine oil 'Petronas Sprinta' to the racing team. 

The rebranded racing team will be participating in all forms of racings across India such as road-racing, supercross, and rally formats of racing. Some of the key championships on the team's chart include the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC).

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Xl100
99.7 cc
₹ 39,990 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Detel Ev Easy Plus (HT Auto photo)
Detel Ev Easy Plus
₹ 39,999 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Gemopai Miso (HT Auto photo)
Gemopai Miso
₹ 44,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Geliose Hope (HT Auto photo)
Geliose Hope
₹ 46,999 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Pure Ev Etrance (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Etrance
₹ 51,999 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: TVS Motor invests nearly 1,000 crore in Norton Motorcycles, aims EVs too)

TVS said that it is excited to have partnered with Petronas and believes that the new partnership will help further strengthen its racing image in India, “We are delighted to have PETRONAS as our partner for TVS Racing. PETRONAS comes with many progressive technological solutions, backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident that PETRONAS’ global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing’s four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights."

TVS Racing first came into existence back in 1982 and has been actively contributing in building the motosports culture in the country. The company said that it believes the new partnership will boost the popularity of racing culture in the country. The company further announced that it has developed a co-branded oil – PETRONAS TVS TRU4 RacePro, which will be available for purchase in India starting next month. 

Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Executive Vice President and CEO Downstream PETRONAS: “PETRONAS continues to make headway across the value chain in India. Amongst the examples of a significant portfolio, enhancements include supplying LPG through IndianOil PETRONAS Pvt. Ltd. (IPPL), provision of rooftop solar panels via AmPlus Energy."

 

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2022, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Racing TVS Racing India TVS India Petronas TVS Petronas
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hyundai to introduce Ioniq 5 EV in India, launch in 2022
Hyundai to introduce Ioniq 5 EV in India, launch in 2022
Lexus aims to sell 10 lakh EVs annually by 2030: Report
Lexus aims to sell 10 lakh EVs annually by 2030: Report
Full-sized autonomous bus begins testing on public roads in Scotland
Full-sized autonomous bus begins testing on public roads in Scotland
Mercedes-AMG teases C43 replacement, could get 2.0-litre turbo-hybrid powertrain
Mercedes-AMG teases C43 replacement, could get 2.0-litre turbo-hybrid powertrain
Can body heat be used to make EVs roll? General Motors says yes
Can body heat be used to make EVs roll? General Motors says yes

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city