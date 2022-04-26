TVS Motor Company and Petronas join hands to form 'Petronas TVS Racing Team'

TVS said that it is excited to have partnered with Petronas and believes that the new partnership will help further strengthen its racing image in India.

TVS Motor Company has recently announced its partnership agreement with Petronas. The latter is now set to become the title partner of TVS Racing, India’s first factory racing team. The new venture has resulted in the rebranding of the racing team to Petronas TVS Racing Team. In addition to this, the racing bikes will also don a new livery starting from this season. The Hosur-based two-wheeler giant also informed that Petronas will now be responsible for delivering its high-performance engine oil 'Petronas Sprinta' to the racing team.

The rebranded racing team will be participating in all forms of racings across India such as road-racing, supercross, and rally formats of racing. Some of the key championships on the team's chart include the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC).

TVS said that it is excited to have partnered with Petronas and believes that the new partnership will help further strengthen its racing image in India, “We are delighted to have PETRONAS as our partner for TVS Racing. PETRONAS comes with many progressive technological solutions, backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident that PETRONAS’ global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing’s four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights."

TVS Racing first came into existence back in 1982 and has been actively contributing in building the motosports culture in the country. The company said that it believes the new partnership will boost the popularity of racing culture in the country. The company further announced that it has developed a co-branded oil – PETRONAS TVS TRU4 RacePro, which will be available for purchase in India starting next month.

Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Executive Vice President and CEO Downstream PETRONAS: “PETRONAS continues to make headway across the value chain in India. Amongst the examples of a significant portfolio, enhancements include supplying LPG through IndianOil PETRONAS Pvt. Ltd. (IPPL), provision of rooftop solar panels via AmPlus Energy."

