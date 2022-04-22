HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Motor Invests Nearly 1,000 Crore In Norton Motorcycles, Aims Evs Too

TVS Motor invests nearly 1,000 crore in Norton Motorcycles, aims EVs too

Norton Motorcycles was acquired by Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company back in 2020 at an amount of 153 crore.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2022, 08:18 AM
Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company back in 2020.
Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company back in 2020.
Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company back in 2020.
Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company back in 2020.

TVS Motor Company has announced fresh investments of 100 million pounds (roughly translated to around 995 crore) in Norton Motorcycles, one of UK's most iconic sporting motorcycle brand. The announcement, which was made on Thursday, came on the side lines of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India. With fresh investments, TVS is aiming to help Norton to work on electric vehicles besides providing an opportunity to upgrade technology and manufacturing capabilities.

Norton Motorcycles was acquired by Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company back in 2020 at an amount of 153 crore. Norton Motorcycles recently opened its new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands. The two-wheeler maker builds British bikes in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern-day machinery.

"The company is excited to announce an investment of about 100 million pounds in Norton Motorcycle, the iconic British brand we had acquired in 2020," Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director at TVS Motor Company, said in a statement. He also said that the investment is for "electrification, cutting edge technology, world class vehicles, manufacturing, sustainability and the future of mobility." Norton is currently gearing up for the imminent launch of a re-engineered V4 SV and 961 Commando.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Xl100
99.7 cc
₹ 39,990 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Detel Ev Easy Plus (HT Auto photo)
Detel Ev Easy Plus
₹ 39,999 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Gemopai Miso (HT Auto photo)
Gemopai Miso
₹ 44,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Geliose Hope (HT Auto photo)
Geliose Hope
₹ 46,999 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Pure Ev Etrance (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Etrance
₹ 51,999 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

"This is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs over the next three years and another 500-800 indirect jobs across the supply chain. The investments, spread over the next few years, will result in an exciting range of products for the global market. A world-class team led by Robert Hentschel is working to bring Norton back to its rightful place," Venu added.

"Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I'm very pleased that TVS Motor Company has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our future mobility sector and driving economic growth," Boris Johnson said in the statement.

Founded by James Lansdowne Norton in Birmingham in 1898, Norton Motorcycles is among the most popular British motorcycle brands of all time.

The company is known for its classic models and range of luxury motorcycles ranging from authentic retro classic reboots of the famous 'Commando' to its contemporary 200 bhp, 1200cc V4 superbikes.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2022, 08:18 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor TVS Norton Motorcycles Boris Johnson Norton V4 SV Norton 961 Commando
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Honda to develop three new electric car platforms by 2030
Honda to develop three new electric car platforms by 2030
Honda aims to sell 10 lakh electric two-wheelers annually by 2030
Honda aims to sell 10 lakh electric two-wheelers annually by 2030
Faulty airbags should attract punitive damages from carmakers: Supreme Court
Faulty airbags should attract punitive damages from carmakers: Supreme Court
TVS Motor invests nearly ₹1,000 crore in Norton Motorcycles, aims EVs too
TVS Motor invests nearly 1,000 crore in Norton Motorcycles, aims EVs too
After Okinawa, Pure EV also recalls 2,000 electric scooters amid fire incidents
After Okinawa, Pure EV also recalls 2,000 electric scooters amid fire incidents

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city