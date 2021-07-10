TVS Motor Company has recently announced the launch of the new Ntorq 125 Race XP variant which has been priced at ₹83,275. When compared to the existing 'Race' variant, the new Race XP costs ₹5,000 more. Here's a list of all the additions the new special trim of the scooter gets over the Race variant.

(Also Read: TVS Motor Company sells 238,092 units of two-wheelers in June)

New styling/colours:

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP features a special tri-tone colour option. The new paint theme includes a combination of black with white colours over the front fender and inner panel. In addition, there is red colour on the front and side panels. To further add to the sporty appeal of the two-wheeler, the scooter gets new graphics and red wheels.

Riding modes:

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP is probably the first 125cc scooter to feature riding modes technology. It gets twin modes - Street and Race. As the name suggests, the Race mode makes the acceleration peppier, while the Street model smoothens the overall power delivery of the scooter.

Voice Command:

While the TVS Ntorq 125 already features a standard Bluetooth connectivity feature, the new Race XP variant gets the Voice Command feature which is again first-in-class. Thus function enables 15 connectivity features on the scooter.

(Also Read: TVS Motor expects swift recovery from second Covid wave, poised for growth)

Higher performance:

At the heart of the scooter sits a 124cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. In the new Ntorq 125 Race XP, this engine is rated to churn out 10 bhp and 10.8 Nm. Both the output figures are slightly higher than the previous unit available on the standard trim of the Ntorq.