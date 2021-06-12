TVS NTorq 125 launched with 'no-cost' EMI scheme

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of a new 'no-cost' EMI scheme for its popular NTorq 125 scooter in India. The new offer is eligible only for customers opting for an online transaction via a credit card. The new EMI scheme can be chosen either for three months or six months. In short, there will be no interest charged under this EMI scheme. The offer is valid only until June 15.

(Also Read: TVS Motor Company two-wheeler sales grow 174.67% to 154,416 units in May 2021)

The TVS NTorq 125 is one of the most popular scooters in the 125 segment. The Hosur-based automaker has recently announced that over 1 lakh units of the scooter have already been sold in the international markets. It is exported to 19 different countries across the globe including the markets of South Asia, Latin America, Middle-East, and ASEAN.

In India, the scooter is available in four variants - Drum, Disc, Race edition and SuperSquad edition. It has been priced from ₹71,095 to ₹ 81,075 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

At the heart of the scooter sits a 124.8 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor that is known to deliver 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm which is backed up by 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes with a CVT gearbox unit.

(Also Read: From Panigale V4 to new Apache RR310: Top five bikes launching in India in June)

Some of the key features of the scooter include the TVS SmartXonnect system and a Bluetooth-enabled meter console which can be paired to the TVS Connect mobile App. The SmartXonnect app offers a bunch of first-in-segment features such as navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, and much more.

Note: It is recommended to connect with the nearest TVS dealership for more clarification of the no-cost EMI offer.