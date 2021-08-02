TVS Motor Company registers 10% YoY growth in July; sold 278,855 vehicles

TVS Motor Company on Monday has announced that it sold 278,855 vehicles in July 2021, up 10% from the same month a year ago. The homegrown automobile major sold 252,744 units in the month of July 2020.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company's revenue at ₹3,934 Crores in Q1 FY22

TVS Motor Company sold 8% year-on-year growth in July in the two-wheeler segment. The company sold 262,728 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2021 as against 243,788 units registered in the same month in 2020. It sold 175,169 units in the domestic two-wheeler market last month. The company retailed 189,647 units of two-wheeler in July 2020.

As TVS claims, its motorcycle sales increased to 138,772 units in July 2021, as compared to 106,062 units in July last year. Scooter sales on the other hand have dropped to 74,351 units in July 2021 as against 78,603 units recorded in July 2020.

Not only domestic sales, exports market too has witnessed a surge for the brand. It claims to have exported 103,133 vehicles in July 2021, up 65% from the same month a year ago. It recorded 62,389 vehicle exports in July 2020. In the two-wheeler segment alone, TVS registered a 62% growth in exports with 87,559 units shipped in July 2021. In July last year, it shipped 54,141 units of two-wheelers to overseas markets.

The auto company claims that demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving compared to last few months when shipping was impacted. TVS hopes for a further improvement in container availability in the coming months.

In the three-wheeler segment, TVS registered a growth of 80% with 16,127 units sold in July 2021. It recorded 8,956 units in July 2020.