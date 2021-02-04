TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the launch of its iQube electric scooter in New Delhi. The scooter will be available in select dealerships across the National Capital Region, at an on-road price of ₹1,08,012 (post FAME & Delhi state subsidy).

Commenting on the launch, Shri. K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company is driven by Customer-Centric Innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, and nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the ‘Green & Connected’ youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. After its success in Bengaluru, we are thrilled to bring our iQube to Delhi, and are confident to scale great heights."