TVS Apache 165 RP Race Performance edition officially teased

TVS Motor Company has teased a new motorcycle on its social media handles. The company has posted a short teaser video of the upcoming bike with the tag “RP" or "Race Performance. If rumours are to be trusted, the upcoming TVS bike will be the Apache 165 RP which is likely to go on sale in India soon.

The new Apache 165 RP will come out to be a sportier offering with more features. It could also get some track-friendly cycle parts to give it an edge over its rivals including the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and the Yamaha FZ16.

At the heart of the motorcycle is likely to sit the same engine sourced from the 160cc Apache RTR 4V. This engine has been rated to develop 17.6bhp of maximum power and 14.7Nm of peak torque. Though the company might tweak the engine configuration for the new bike, chances are less likely. The transmission could include the same 5-speed constant mesh unit.

What's interesting to note is that the company is tweaking the brand name from RTR to RP which could in fact also bring along some other solid performance changes.

Meanwhile, the company has updated its TVS Connect app, with a new feature to help in easier navigation. The brand has announced that it has added what3words into its TVS Connect app which can be shared and used to navigate to any location using three words.