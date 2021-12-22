Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > TVS Apache 165 RP Race Performance edition officially teased
The new Apache 165 RP is likely to come out to be a sportier offering with more features.
The new Apache 165 RP is likely to come out to be a sportier offering with more features.

TVS Apache 165 RP Race Performance edition officially teased

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 10:09 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Apache 165 RP is likely to come out to be a sportier offering with more features.

  • TVS Apache 165 RP Race Performance could also get some track-friendly cycle parts to lend it an edge over its rivals including the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and the Yamaha FZ16.

TVS Motor Company has teased a new motorcycle on its social media handles. The company has posted a short teaser video of the upcoming bike with the tag “RP" or "Race Performance. If rumours are to be trusted, the upcoming TVS bike will be the Apache 165 RP which is likely to go on sale in India soon. 

Similar Bikes

Tvs Apache Rtr 160 (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Apache Rtr 160

159.7 cc
₹ 1 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Apache Rtr 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v

159.7 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v

197.75 cc
₹ 1.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rr 310 (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Apache Rr 310

312.2 cc
₹ 2.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Xl100

99.7 cc
₹ 39,990* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Sport

109.7 cc
₹ 46,375* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Scooty Pep Plus (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Scooty Pep Plus

87.8 cc
₹ 52,915* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Scooty Zest (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Scooty Zest

109.7 cc
₹ 58,460* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Radeon (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Radeon

109.7 cc
₹ 59,942* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Star City Plus (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Star City Plus

109.7 cc
₹ 63,338* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Jupiter (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Ntorq 125

124.8 cc
₹ 72,065* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Iqube Electric


₹ 1.01 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The new Apache 165 RP will come out to be a sportier offering with more features. It could also get some track-friendly cycle parts to give it an edge over its rivals including the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and the Yamaha FZ16.

(Also Read: Marvel Spider-Man, Thor inspired TVS NTorq 125 scooters launched)

At the heart of the motorcycle is likely to sit the same engine sourced from the 160cc Apache RTR 4V. This engine has been rated to develop 17.6bhp of maximum power and 14.7Nm of peak torque. Though the company might tweak the engine configuration for the new bike, chances are less likely. The transmission could include the same 5-speed constant mesh unit. 

What's interesting to note is that the company is tweaking the brand name from RTR to RP which could in fact also bring along some other solid performance changes.  

(Also Read: TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad expand partnership to develop electric vehicles)

Meanwhile, the company has updated its TVS Connect app, with a new feature to help in easier navigation. The brand has announced that it has added what3words into its TVS Connect app which can be shared and used to navigate to any location using three words. (More details here)

  • First Published Date : 22 Dec 2021, 10:09 AM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue