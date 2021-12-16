Marvel Spider-Man, Thor inspired TVS NTorq 125 scooters launched

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the launch of Marvel Spider-Man and Thor-inspired NTorq 125 scooter under the already available ‘SuperSquad Edition’. The newly announced scooters have been priced at ₹84,850 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The newly launched scooter will join the existing SuperSquad Edition variants inspired by Marvel Super Heroes – Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America.

The SuperSquad Edition was first introduced in India in 2020.

TVS has collaborated with Disney India’s consumer products business for the launch of the SuperSquad edition of NTorq 125, which comes out as India’s first Bluetooth-connected scooter with RT-Fi technology.

Save for the exterior styling upgrades on the new entrants in the TVS SuperSquad Edition range, the rest of the details remain unchanged. “We are thrilled to launch two new additions inspired by the Marvel Super Heroes - Spider-Man and Thor. These are two very popular Marvel characters with a sizeable and loyal fan following whom we aim to delight and serve with these exciting offerings," said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) –Commuters, Corporate Brand; Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company.

The NTorq 125 features the company's RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) platform and comes kitted with features such as a Bluetooth-connected speedometer, multi-mode display for street and ride stats, navigation assist, engine temperature indicator, and phone battery strength display unit.

“With these new introductions, we are confident to build the significant franchise that TVS NTORQ 125 has among the GenZ youth of today. We are optimistic that our customers will continue to ‘Play Smart with this launch. Play Epic’," added Halder.