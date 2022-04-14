HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Trouve H2 Hyper Maxi Electric Scooter Official Teased: Check Key Details Here

Trouve H2 hyper maxi electric scooter official teased: Check key details here

Pre-bookings for the Trouve H2 hyper maxi electric scooter will start later this year in August.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 04:05 PM
Trouve H2 has been completely designed in India at the firm's R&D facility in Bangalore.
Trouve Motor has teased the H2 ‘hyper maxi scooter’ soon after it recently shared a glimpse of electric sports bike. The company has highlighted that the H2 has been completely designed in India at the firm's R&D facility in Bangalore.

Trouve announced that the pre-bookings for the scooter will start in August 2022, while the deliveries are said to start from the first half of 2023. The company has also started registering interest on the scooter on its official website. 

(Also Read: Trouve Motor teases upcoming electric superbike, promises 200 kmph top speed)

The scooter will come with a liquid-cooled electric motor the technical specifications of which have not been out yet. But the company informed that this motor will be responsible for delivering 4.8 kW of continues power and peak power of 7.9 kW. This motor will propel the scooter from 0 to 60 in 4.3 seconds. The scooter is said to offer a range of 130-230 km in a single charge. 

Some of the key features on the scooter will include single-speed transmission, upside-down fork, mono-shock rear, and LED headlights. The anchoring duties will be performed by disc brakes with 2-piston callipers. The scooter will also be Bluetooth enabled and will support 4G connectivity with built-in Google with advanced internet-backed features.

Arun Sunny, Founder of Trouve Motor said, “The electric 2-wheeler segment in India has exponentially grown in the last few years. In 2021 alone, it recorded a staggering 132% growth, indicating that 2022 will be even better. And with the launch of our electric maxi-scooters, we not only aim to contribute to this growth trajectory but also strive to further revolutionize this space by bringing more innovation."

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 04:00 PM IST
TAGS: Trouve Trouve H2 Trouve H2 scooter
