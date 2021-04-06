Triumph Trident 660 launched in India at 6.95 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Trident 660 middleweight roadster in the Indian market. The Kawasaki Z650 rival has been priced at ₹6.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price tag, the Trident 660 comes out to be the most affordable bike in the company's lineup.

The bookings for the new offering from Triumph have already commenced and deliveries are also bound to open soon. The company is also offering Trident with a 16,000 km service interval as well as a two-year, unlimited kilometres mileage warranty.

The Trident has been designed for everyday easy riding. It is claimed to offer a mix bag of performance, ease of riding as well as precise and accurate handling. Its development has been carried over the company's headquarters in Hinckley, UK. Triumph has also used inputs from Rodolfo Frascoli, the motorcycle designer behind the new Tiger 900.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India said: “We’re excited to bring the Trident 660 in the country as it marks our entry into the premium middleweight roadster category in India. The Trident is the latest addition to Triumph’s roadster portfolio in India, taking the count to four - Street Triple RS, Street Triple R, The Speed Triple 1200RS and the Trident 660."

Triumph Motorcycle initiated bookings on the new Trident some weeks back. Talking about the response on the new bike, Farooq said, “The response to the Trident has been overwhelming, as we’ve had 125+ bookings even before the price announcement. We are confident that Trident will set new benchmarks in the segment and increase the reach and range of Triumph in India. With the Trident, Triumph now offers 16 motorcycles across the entire range in India, offering motorcycles across varied riding styles and segments".