Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > This Indian e-cycle has a 100-km range, may outlast most electric scooters
Roadlark from Nexzu Mobility.
Roadlark from Nexzu Mobility.

This Indian e-cycle has a 100-km range, may outlast most electric scooters

1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2021, 03:28 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Shubhodeep Chakravarty

  • Roadlark from Nexzu Mobility claims it can cover a distance of 100 kms in peddle-assist mode. It has a top speed of 25 kmph.

Nexzu Mobility, a home-grown electric vehicle company in India, has revealed its Roadlark electric cycle with the big claim that it can be powered by battery for a range of around 100 kms. With range being a key consideration for those looking at an electric vehicle of any size, shape and feature, this could well help this e-cycle have the bragging rights in the two-wheeled segment.

Similar Bikes

Avon E Plus (HT Auto photo)

Avon E Plus


₹ 21,735* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Avon E Lite (HT Auto photo)

Avon E Lite


₹ 23,364* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron


₹ 29,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross


₹ 35,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge


₹ 38,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Avon E Mate (HT Auto photo)

Avon E Mate


₹ 39,259* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Avon E Scoot (HT Auto photo)

Avon E Scoot


₹ 39,259* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra


₹ 40,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Komaki Xgt Km (HT Auto photo)

Komaki Xgt Km


₹ 42,500* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8) (HT Auto photo)

Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8)


₹ 42,850* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Nyx


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Flash (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Flash


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima La (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima La


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Li (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Li


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Powered by a BLDC 250w 36v motor, the Nexzu Roadlark claims that in peddle-assist mode, it can be moved through 100 kms before needing to be plugged back in for a recharge. The company also claims that the Roadlark has a top speed of 25 kmph. “We are thrilled that Roadlark is the breakthrough product in the e-cycle space. We are elevating above the rest with an e-cycle that offers 100 km range," says Pankaj Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer at Nexzu Mobility. “This product is sure to boost e-cycle adoption, and is a promising innovation that can replace petrol scooters and mopeds in the years to come."

Cycling has emerged as a viable option for many in India and the world over, especially in Covid times when lockdown restrictions mean physical exercise isn't always easy to come by. Recreational cycling in many Indian cities has picked up pace and key players in the space are trying to wow prospective buyers with the promise of battery power.

With dealerships in Madurai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad and a few other cities,  Nexzu Mobility is looking at expanding its pan-India presence with the Roadlark set up as a key product in the portfolio. For retail, the company says it follows a direct to home model with orders being placed on its official India website.

  • First Published Date : 30 Nov 2021, 03:28 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue